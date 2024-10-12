ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabs wife to death over children’s custody in Maharashtra

Published - October 12, 2024 11:19 am IST - Thane

The woman had gone to the police station to seek some help on Friday. Since the cops were busy, she told them she would return after some time and went to the nearby school to meet her child

PTI

Image used for representation

A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over the custody of their children, an official said on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The couple – Nadeem Khan and his wife Amrin (36) – from Mira Road has two children, aged 2 and 10, and was caught in a dispute over their kids’ custody,” the official said.

The woman had gone to the police station to seek some help on Friday. Since the cops were busy, she told them she would return after some time and went to the nearby school to meet her child.

“On her way to the school, Khan picked up a quarrel with Amrin and stabbed her to death,” said the official from Mira Road police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Khan has been booked for murder and a probe is underway,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US