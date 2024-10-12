GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man stabs wife to death over children’s custody in Maharashtra

The woman had gone to the police station to seek some help on Friday. Since the cops were busy, she told them she would return after some time and went to the nearby school to meet her child

Published - October 12, 2024 11:19 am IST - Thane

PTI
Image used for representation

Image used for representation

A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over the custody of their children, an official said on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

“The couple – Nadeem Khan and his wife Amrin (36) – from Mira Road has two children, aged 2 and 10, and was caught in a dispute over their kids’ custody,” the official said.

The woman had gone to the police station to seek some help on Friday. Since the cops were busy, she told them she would return after some time and went to the nearby school to meet her child.

“On her way to the school, Khan picked up a quarrel with Amrin and stabbed her to death,” said the official from Mira Road police station.

“Khan has been booked for murder and a probe is underway,” he added.

Published - October 12, 2024 11:19 am IST

