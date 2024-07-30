ADVERTISEMENT

Man held from Karnataka over murder of 20-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai's Uran

Published - July 30, 2024 11:18 am IST - Thane

Man arrested from Karnataka for allegedly killing a woman near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only.

Two days after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, police have arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly killing her, a senior official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Dawood Sheikh, was held from Shahapur area of Gulbarga in Karnataka, a Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The woman’s body was found around 2 a.m. on July 27 and the murder might have taken place on July 26 afternoon. According to police, the victim, who worked in Belapur, had taken a half-day leave on July 26.

A case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified person and three teams were formed to trace the accused. The Crime Branch also probed the case independently, the police earlier said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US