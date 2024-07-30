GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held from Karnataka over murder of 20-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai's Uran

Man arrested from Karnataka for allegedly killing a woman near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai

Published - July 30, 2024 11:18 am IST - Thane

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only.

Two days after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, police have arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly killing her, a senior official said.

The accused, Dawood Sheikh, was held from Shahapur area of Gulbarga in Karnataka, a Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The woman’s body was found around 2 a.m. on July 27 and the murder might have taken place on July 26 afternoon. According to police, the victim, who worked in Belapur, had taken a half-day leave on July 26.

A case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified person and three teams were formed to trace the accused. The Crime Branch also probed the case independently, the police earlier said.

Further details are awaited.

