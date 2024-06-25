Make Pune drugs-free, CM Shinde tells police after viral video of pub

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, June 24, 2024 spoke to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Mr. Shinde directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city and use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances.

Pubs in the State’s second largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drugs-like substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs,” said the CMO statement.

A police probe into the viral video has led to the arrest of eight persons, including an event organiser, while the Excise Department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting liquor stock norms. An inspector, an assistant inspector and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj Ghate, BJP’s Pune unit president, said his party will not allow pub culture to flourish in the city, known as a hub of education and IT industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.