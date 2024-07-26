GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Make evidence public: Anil Deshmukh to Devendra Fadnavis on implicating MVA leaders

Mr. Deshmukh validated the charge while adding that the incumbent Deputy CM had sent his close aide in 2021 asking to sign on four affidavits to implicate four ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

Published - July 26, 2024 04:46 am IST - MUMBAI

Ateeq Shaikh
Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh. File

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has asked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make evidence public that the BJP leader had claimed about Mr. Deshmukh speaking against NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti head and rationalist Shyam Manav had while interacting with reporters on July 23 made allegations about Mr. Fadnavis pressuring Mr. Deshmukh in 2021 to implicate multiple Maharashtra leaders including then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Deshmukh validated the charge while adding that the incumbent Deputy CM had sent his close aide in 2021 asking to sign on four affidavits to implicate four ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab along with Ajit Pawar of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party or NCP.

He was also threatened with an arrest, if he refused to comply. Mr. Deshmukh was arrested in November 2021 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on graft and money laundering charges. He spent over 13 months in Arthur Road Prison, Mumbai. Mr. Fadnavis has denied the accusation made by the former minister and also dared him to make the evidence public.

The claims and counter claims continued on Thursday as well with Mr. Deshmukh, through the media, asking Mr. Fadnavis to make the evidence public about him making comments on Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Sharad Pawar, while also showing a USB flash drive to press home his point. “I have video recordings to back my claims. I can reveal everything, if someone challenges me,” Mr. Deshmukh claimed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attested to Mr. Deshmukh’s accusation that he was under intense pressure to implicate multiple political leaders of MVA alliance. “He had shared this with me when both of us were imprisoned. The BJP has a record of forcing politicians in this manner.”

“If Mr. Fadnavis has the audio-video clips, as he claims, being the State’s Home Minister, why doesn’t he initiate action and is only issuing threats,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said in Nagpur. “Even Ravindra Waikar had to quit Shiv Sena (UBT) owing to pressure, something Mr. Waikar himself said during Lok Sabha campaigning,” Mr. Patole added.

In response, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar questioned why Mr. Deshmukh was silent for the last three years during internal party meetings, as the same could have been raised in the Assembly.

BJP’s Maharashtra unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule had accused Mr. Deshmukh on Wednesday that the latter had put pressure on police in Jalgaon to hatch a conspiracy to trap BJP leader and Minister Girish Mahajan.

