Mahayuti seat-sharing talks to conclude in 10 days; MVA completes talks for Mumbai region 

The ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are actively engaged in seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming State Assembly election, expected in October-November, and are working to resolve any differences over the matter.

Sources told The Hindu that MVA leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) have concluded their seat-sharing talks for the crucial Mumbai region and are now formulating a State-wide seat-sharing plan.

“Seat-sharing talks for Mumbai are almost done. The alliance partners are hanging on six to seven seats. We are hoping to close the matters in two-three sitting,” a top Congress leader said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also held seat-sharing discussions in Nagpur, with the meeting reportedly lasting around three hours.

Mahayuti leaders mentioned that this meeting followed two to three earlier rounds of discussions, with final seat-sharing arrangements expected after another two to three meetings. A consensus has been reached for 173 seats, with the BJP getting the largest share, followed by Mr. Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Mr. Pawar’s faction. Mr. Pawar said on Saturday that his party is aiming to contest 60 seats.

The remaining 115 seats will be finalised soon in a meeting involving Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other top Mahayuti leaders. Maharashtra has 288 Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bawankule said on Sunday that the seat-sharing talks among the ruling allies will conclude within 10 days. He said that the primary criterion for seat allocation will be winnability, not just the number of seats contested.

“The seat-sharing talks in Mahayuti will conclude in 10 days. Seats will be allocated based on winnability. We will leave some seats for our allies. The number of seats each party contests is less important than ensuring a double-engine government to continue welfare schemes,” Mr. Bawankule said.

He also issued a directive to all BJP functionaries to avoid making statements that could cause discord within the alliance. Those who violate this directive will face strict action from the party, he added.

