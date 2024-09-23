GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MahaYuti government to include Kunbi sub-caste in OBC list, to rename Pune airport

The Pune International Airport will be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport, with a formal proposal to be sent to the Centre.

Updated - September 23, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
A view of the Pune airport. Photo: Wikipedia

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti government on Monday (September 23, 2024) approved 24 measures during a State Cabinet meeting, including the inclusion of Kunbi sub-castes in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, the formation of separate corporations for economically weaker sections of Brahmin and Rajput communities, and the renaming of the Pune International Airport.

“As per the recommendation of the State Backward Classes Commission, the Cabinet has included ‘Tilori Kunbi’, ‘Tillori Kunbi’, and ‘Ti Kunbi’ sub-castes in the State government’s OBC list,” the official Cabinet note stated.

In a move aimed at addressing economic disparities, the government approved the establishment of two new corporations: the ‘Parashuram Economic Development Corporation’ for Brahmins and the ‘Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation’ for the Rajput community. Each corporation has been allocated ₹50 crore to aid in their development efforts.

Furthermore, the cabinet gave the nod to rename Pune International Airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport, with a formal proposal to be sent to the Centre. The proposal was put forth by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who hails from Pune. Following the approval, Mr. Mohol expressed his gratitude to the ruling MahaYuti alliance on X. Sant Tukaram, a revered saint and poet from the Bhakti movement, was born in Pune district.

With elections for the 288 Assembly constituencies expected in mid-November, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the polling dates.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the transfer of a 2,000-square-metre land parcel in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area on lease to cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to develop a sports complex. The land, initially allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for an indoor training academy, remained unused for more than 30 years, prompting the government to reclaim it. The plot will now be leased to Mr. Rahane for 30 years to establish state-of-the-art sports facilities.

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹7 crores for the development of law universities in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, among other decisions made during the meeting.

Published - September 23, 2024 09:21 pm IST

