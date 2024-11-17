ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra’s future will be brighter under NDA rule, asserts Pawan Kalyan 

Published - November 17, 2024 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Ballarpur Assembly constituency, the JSP president says only NDA can make India a $5 trillion economy  

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan campaigning for the BJP candidate in Ballarpur constituency in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on November 17, 2024 (Sunday) that the people of Maharashtra should vote for the BJP-led NDA in the Assembly elections by being appreciative of the fact that the Modi Government did a lot for the development of the State, and its future would be brighter under Mr. Modi’s leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning for the BJP candidate, M.S. Sachchidanand, in Ballarpur Assembly constituency on behalf of the NDA, Mr. Kalyan said the development of Maharashtra was crucial for India to become a $5 trillion economy, and it was possible only with the NDA.

Maharashtra and Ballarpur would prosper under Mr. Modi’s leadership, he asserted, while comparing the latter (Ballarpur) to a mini-India, where people from all the regions and languages were living together with amity for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some parties did not want Mr. Narendra Modi to become the PM for the third time, but we (JSP and Telugu Desam) threw our weight behind him, knowing well that India needed his visionary leadership,” Mr. Kalyan asserted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, he said India faced several terrorist attacks a decade ago, but the danger faded as Mr. Modi crushed the forces inimical to the country.

He said the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration became a reality during the NDA rule and the temple doors were made of teak wood available in Ballarpur.

Both Shiv Sena and JSP work for protection of Sanatana Dharma, he said, adding that the divisive forces had failed to divide India because of the RSS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US