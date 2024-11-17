Maharashtra’s future will be brighter under NDA rule, asserts Pawan Kalyan 

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on November 17, 2024 (Sunday) that the people of Maharashtra should vote for the BJP-led NDA in the Assembly elections by being appreciative of the fact that the Modi Government did a lot for the development of the State, and its future would be brighter under Mr. Modi’s leadership.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate, M.S. Sachchidanand, in Ballarpur Assembly constituency on behalf of the NDA, Mr. Kalyan said the development of Maharashtra was crucial for India to become a $5 trillion economy, and it was possible only with the NDA.

Maharashtra and Ballarpur would prosper under Mr. Modi’s leadership, he asserted, while comparing the latter (Ballarpur) to a mini-India, where people from all the regions and languages were living together with amity for a long time.

“Some parties did not want Mr. Narendra Modi to become the PM for the third time, but we (JSP and Telugu Desam) threw our weight behind him, knowing well that India needed his visionary leadership,” Mr. Kalyan asserted.

Further, he said India faced several terrorist attacks a decade ago, but the danger faded as Mr. Modi crushed the forces inimical to the country.

He said the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration became a reality during the NDA rule and the temple doors were made of teak wood available in Ballarpur.

Both Shiv Sena and JSP work for protection of Sanatana Dharma, he said, adding that the divisive forces had failed to divide India because of the RSS.