 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra’s future will be brighter under NDA rule, asserts Pawan Kalyan 

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Ballarpur Assembly constituency, the JSP president says only NDA can make India a $5 trillion economy  

Published - November 17, 2024 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan campaigning for the BJP candidate in Ballarpur constituency in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan campaigning for the BJP candidate in Ballarpur constituency in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on November 17, 2024 (Sunday) that the people of Maharashtra should vote for the BJP-led NDA in the Assembly elections by being appreciative of the fact that the Modi Government did a lot for the development of the State, and its future would be brighter under Mr. Modi’s leadership.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate, M.S. Sachchidanand, in Ballarpur Assembly constituency on behalf of the NDA, Mr. Kalyan said the development of Maharashtra was crucial for India to become a $5 trillion economy, and it was possible only with the NDA.

Maharashtra and Ballarpur would prosper under Mr. Modi’s leadership, he asserted, while comparing the latter (Ballarpur) to a mini-India, where people from all the regions and languages were living together with amity for a long time.

“Some parties did not want Mr. Narendra Modi to become the PM for the third time, but we (JSP and Telugu Desam) threw our weight behind him, knowing well that India needed his visionary leadership,” Mr. Kalyan asserted.

Further, he said India faced several terrorist attacks a decade ago, but the danger faded as Mr. Modi crushed the forces inimical to the country.

He said the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration became a reality during the NDA rule and the temple doors were made of teak wood available in Ballarpur.

Both Shiv Sena and JSP work for protection of Sanatana Dharma, he said, adding that the divisive forces had failed to divide India because of the RSS.

Published - November 17, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.