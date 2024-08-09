ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary asks civic bodies to create effective air-quality intervention measures

Published - August 09, 2024 12:26 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik was speaking at a workshop focussing on climate action planning, finance, and clean air action under the AMRUT cities programme

Ateeq Shaikh

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik urged 43 civic bodies of the State on Thursday (August 8, 2024) to create intervention schemes for effective air-quality management practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Saunik was speaking at a workshop focussing on climate action planning, finance, and clean air action under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities programme. These 43 cities included tier-I, II, and III urban areas.

“Maharashtra has been at the forefront of creating and implementing climate action and heat action plans. We need to look at air-quality in a similar way, where we need to track sources of air pollution, map them, look at various interventions to tackle them effectively by creating evidence-based clean air action plans. This is the time to come together and learn from global best practices to implement positive action urgently,” Ms. Saunik said during the day-long ‘Climate Forward Maharashtra’ organised by the State’s Department of Environment and Climate Change with World Resources Institute.

At the event, State’s Environment Secretary Pravin Darade mentioned, “We have issued directives mandating the setting up of city and district climate action cells to prepare city, and district level plans that align with India’s net-zero goals by 2070.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the workshop, the participants took part in exercises related to data-based decision-making in executing climate action plans and understanding how to identify sources of air pollution within the city limits and common challenges in addressing measures to improve air quality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US