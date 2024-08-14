Maharashtra: Visiting lecturers to government polytechnic colleges claim dues pending for 1.5 years

Several visiting lecturers to government Polytechnic colleges across Maharashtra have not been paid their dues for the past one and a half years, a representative of their association claimed on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).

A top official from the state’s Directorate of Technical Education said the pending pay issue of these lecturers is not as big as it is made out to be.

According to Purushottam Bahetwar, Secretary of the Tantraniketan Abhyagat Adhiyakhata Welfare Association, about 900 visiting lecturers who taught at the State’s 45 government Polytechnic colleges have not been paid for the past 18 months.

Mr. Bahetwar said he and a group of guest lecturers had approached the Court seeking to be made permanent, but about 50 of them were removed. “We even sent our representation to the Director of Technical Education but didn’t receive any reply from them,” he said.

He said visiting lecturers are paid on a clock hours basis – ₹800 for classes and ₹400 for practicals.

“We have collected information and the pending salary isn’t as much as it is being claimed. There might be slight variations, but the salary can be adjusted through the college's PLA (personal ledger account),” said Dr Vinod Mohitkar, Director of Technical Education.

If there are insufficient funds in the college account, Mr. Mohitkar said, money can be allocated after “proper requests and advocacy" from the college principal.

Principal K. M. Bakwad of Government Residential Women Polytechnic College in Latur said they had roped in 35 visiting lecturers last year and he managed ₹30-32 lakh from “another budget” to pay them.

“Now, we require around ₹60 lakh to pay the visiting lecturers. However, the government is not giving funds towards their salaries,” he added.