GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra tables bill to prevent unfair means in competitive exams

The proposed legislation classifies offences related to competitive exams as cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

Published - July 06, 2024 09:05 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday, July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Maharashtra government on Friday, July 5, 2024, introduced a new bill aimed at curbing malpractice in the competitive examinations. The bill, ‘Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024’, was presented in the Legislative Assembly by minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai.

Also read: Parliament clears Bill to curb malpractices in public exams

The proposed legislation classifies offences related to competitive exams as cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable. Those caught engaging in illegal practices during these exams could face a minimum of three years in prison, extendable up to five years, and fines up to Rs. 10 lakh. According to the bill, failure to pay the fine would result in additional imprisonment as outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The Union government on June 21 enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which targets malpractice in competitive exams, imposing a maximum jail term of 10 years and fines up to ₹1 crore for those found guilty.

The bill, introduced in the Lower House of the State legislation, also stipulates that service providers facilitating the exams could be fined up to Rs 1 crore and held accountable for the costs associated with the examination. Furthermore, these providers would be prohibited from conducting any competitive exams for four years.

Key provisions of the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (PUM) Act include measures to prevent disruptions during exams, defining the responsibilities of paper setters, and granting investigative authority to officers of at least the rank of deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police.

This legislative move follows reports of irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), which was conducted in May.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and three other players and announced a cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the team that won the T20 World Cup.

The announcement took place in the central hall of the State Assembly, where four Mumbai players from the team, including Mr. Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dubey.

Mr. Shinde also recognised the contributions of support team members Paras Mhambre and Arun Kanade by felicitating them.

Related Topics

test/examination / entrance examination / laws / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.