Maharashtra polls likely in 2nd week of November: CM Shinde

Published - September 15, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Mumbai

A two-phase poll would be preferable for the 288-member State Assembly, Mr. Shinde said

PTI

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said the State Assembly polls are expected to be held in the second week of November and seat-sharing among the ruling allies would be finalised in the next 8 to 10 days.

A two-phase poll would be preferable for the 288-member State Assembly, Mr. Shinde said in an informal chat with mediapersons at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti government, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, was focusing on development and welfare measures and was getting good response from people, he said.

"Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rate will the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies," the CM said.

Read: ‘MVA talks on track, consensus on over 125 seats; but CM face to be decided only post-polls’: Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat

The seat-sharing will be finalised in eight to 10 days, he added.

Mr. Shinde said he could see support for the government among women and asserted his was a government of the common man.

"We have struck a balance between development and welfare schemes," he said.

The appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skilled training programme for which they will get a stipend from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth, the CM said.

Mr. Shinde said 1.6 crore women have so far received financial assistance under the government's Ladki Bahin scheme.

"We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women," he said.

At present, women beneficiaries of the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' get ₹1,500 per month.

Mr. Shinde also said his government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing for all.

All government agencies, like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), have been roped-in for the redevelopment of slums, he added.

