Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday (November 25, 2024) said discussions were underway among the Mahayuti partners to finalise a formula for the new government formation in the State.

Even as the Election Commission presented its notification and the government gazette with the names of elected candidates in the Assembly polls to the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday (November 24, 2024), government formation in the State may take time, sources indicated to The Hindu.

Also read | Mahayuti yet to take a call on new Maharashtra Chief Minister

While speculations are rife about the formula and the probable Chief Minister face, decision will be made only after the intervention of the BJP-appointed Central observer, BJP sources said.

Speaking to reporters at Karad in Satara district, Mr. Pawar also acknowledged the contribution of the government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, in the Mahayuti’s victory in the just-concluded State assembly polls.