November 25, 2024

Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Who will be Mahayuti’s CM pick? Discussions under way, says Ajit Pawar

While speculations are rife about the formula and the probable Chief Minister face, decision will be made only after the intervention of the BJP-appointed Central observer, sources said

Updated - November 25, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis address a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the State, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on November 23, 2024.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis address a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the State, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on November 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday (November 25, 2024) said discussions were underway among the Mahayuti partners to finalise a formula for the new government formation in the State.

Even as the Election Commission presented its notification and the government gazette with the names of elected candidates in the Assembly polls to the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday (November 24, 2024), government formation in the State may take time, sources indicated to The Hindu.

While speculations are rife about the formula and the probable Chief Minister face, decision will be made only after the intervention of the BJP-appointed Central observer, BJP sources said.

Speaking to reporters at Karad in Satara district, Mr. Pawar also acknowledged the contribution of the government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, in the Mahayuti’s victory in the just-concluded State assembly polls.

  November 25, 2024 13:23
Published - November 25, 2024 01:07 pm IST

