Maharashtra Legislative Council election: BJP announces candidates for MLC polls, fields Pankaja Munde

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 1 announced its candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections.

Former State minister Pankaja Munde, who lost Beed Lok Sabha seat to NCP (SP)‘s Bajrang Sonwane in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, is also named as the party’s candidate for the polls. The other BJP candidates in fray are —Yogesh Tilekar, Dr. Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe and Sadabhau Khot.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 12, with the counting of votes set to occur on the same day.

The biennial elections to the 11 seats from the MLA quota will be a crucial test for the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Assembly elections to be held later this year.

On June 26, voting for the biennial elections to four seats of the Maharashtra legislative council in Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik regions took place. As many as 4.29 lakh voters decided the fate of 55 candidates in the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies, an official said.

Results on these four seats will be announced on July 1.

