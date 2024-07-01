GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Legislative Council election: BJP announces candidates for MLC polls, fields Pankaja Munde

Former State minister Pankaja Munde, who lost Beed Lok Sabha seat to NCP (SP)‘s Bajrang Sonwane in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, is also named as the party’s candidate for the polls

Published - July 01, 2024 04:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former State minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde. File

Former State minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 1 announced its candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections.

Former State minister Pankaja Munde, who lost Beed Lok Sabha seat to NCP (SP)‘s Bajrang Sonwane in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, is also named as the party’s candidate for the polls. The other BJP candidates in fray are —Yogesh Tilekar, Dr. Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe and Sadabhau Khot.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 12, with the counting of votes set to occur on the same day.

The biennial elections to the 11 seats from the MLA quota will be a crucial test for the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Assembly elections to be held later this year.

Also read | After withdrawing from fray, MNS refrains from supporting Mahayuti in MLC election

On June 26, voting for the biennial elections to four seats of the Maharashtra legislative council in Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik regions took place. As many as 4.29 lakh voters decided the fate of 55 candidates in the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies, an official said.

Results on these four seats will be announced on July 1.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.