Maharashtra govt. to unveil new policy for hoardings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Committee headed by former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle is probing the May 13 hoarding collapse in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area

Published - July 01, 2024 05:21 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai. File.

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: -

The Maharashtra government will soon unveil a policy regarding hoardings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), State Minister Uday Samant told the Legislative Assembly on July 1.

Mr. Samant made the statement during a discussion about hoardings erected in the city by violating rules and the hoarding collapse incident in which 17 people lost their lives last month.

"A policy will be unveiled once the code of conduct for the legislative council polls ends after the results are declared for the graduates and teachers constituencies," the minister said.

Also read | The takeaway from Mumbai hoarding tragedy

He said the committee headed by former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle is probing the May 13 hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam alleged that Bhavesh Bhinde, whose firm erected the hoarding that collapsed, was photographed with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and his role should also be probed.

Mr. Samant further said that permissions are not taken from the civic authorities when hoardings are erected on railway land.

Of the 1,025 hoardings in Mumbai, 306 are on railway land, he said.

