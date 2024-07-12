GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Government to ban high-caffeine energy drinks near schools

The Upper House’s Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe instructed the Minister to compile a list of prohibited drinks and distribute it to FDA officials statewide to ensure effective implementation of the directive.

Published - July 12, 2024 02:39 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Amid concerns about children becoming addicted to energy drinks, the Maharashtra government has decided to impose a ban on the sale of energy drinks with high caffeine content within a 500-meter radius of schools in the State.

State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister and tribal leader Dharmarao Baba Atram announced this decision during a session of the Legislative Council on July 12. He assured legislators that the FDA would issue an order to enforce the ban promptly while responding to a question raised by former Congress leader and independent legislator Satyajeet Tambe during the Question Hour.

“The FDA will soon issue an order banning the sale of energy drinks with high caffeine content within 500-metre radius of schools in the state. As per the existing rules, caffeine content between 145 ml and 300 ml is allowed in one litre of carbonated or non-carbonated drinks,” Mr. Atram said.

The Upper House’s Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe instructed the Minister to compile a list of prohibited drinks and distribute it to FDA officials statewide to ensure effective implementation of the directive.

