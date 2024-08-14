Maharashtra Government sets ball rolling for ₹ 7,500 crore Maha-Vista project

Mumbai

The Maharashtra Government has decided to create a Maha-Vista on the lines of New Delhi’s Central Vista. The State sought to appoint an agency to call for ideas by announcing a global competition on Tuesday.

The Maha-Vista project was first announced in February this year by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget 2024-25 speech.

It is estimated the project will cost ₹ 7,500 crore. The entire Secretariat and Vidhan Bhavan complex is to be revamped. Mantralaya or the Secretariat alone spreads over 16 acres of South Mumbai and yet faces a space crunch. As a result, various State departments have been placed in privately owned buildings on rent.

The Maharashtra government had agreed this March to purchase the iconic Air India building, which is a stone’s throw away for ₹ 1,601 crore, payment for which is yet to be made.

The Maha-Vista project will cover the existing Mantralaya, Annex building, bungalows of ministers and the iconic Vidhan Bhavan building. A new Secretariat building, new Legislature building and residential complex to house ministers as well as bureaucrats, is planned.

After his Budget speech, Mr. Pawar said that a Mumbai based architect had presented a plan to the government, which proposes a new garden and new roads as well.

With delimitation of State Assembly constituencies scheduled for 2026, and Maharashtra State’s population continuing to grow, more Members of Legislative Assembly and Members of Legislative Council will be required. This would also translate into additional residential quarters for elected representatives.