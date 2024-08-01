ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra farmers’ leader to form third alliance

Published - August 01, 2024 06:25 am IST

The farmer leader, who earlier met Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, said he was trying to unite all classes of the community

The Hindu Bureau

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti is trying to form a third political alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly poll. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti is trying to form a third political alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly poll, scheduled to be held later this year.

Mr. Shetti is bringing together all small parties that emerged from civil movements to form the Parivartan Aghadi, which aims to be an alternative to the two major alliances — the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Earlier, Mr. Shetti said that like-minded parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, will come together and hold a rally in Maharashtra on August 24.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Shetti said, “The ruling alliance and parties in the Opposition have nothing to do with farmers. Maharashtra has witnessed the highest number of farmer suicides. We have decided to bring organisations representing farmers, workers and other outfits working in the State to form a ‘Parivartan Aghadi’.”

Swatantra Bharat Paksh, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and other like-minded outfits will come together and organise a rally in Shegaon on August 24, he said.

“This rally will include everyone who has faith in democracy. We have decided to field good candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Mr. Shetti said.

The farmer leader, who earlier met Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, said he was trying to unite all classes of the community.

Mr. Jarange was disgruntled with both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

