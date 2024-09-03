Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is ‘Maratha hater’, alleges Jarange-Patil

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) labelled Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a “Maratha hater”, claiming that nothing in the State government happens without the latter’s approval, and he acts according to his own will. Jarange also warned that if the Maratha community does not receive reservation, the MahaYuti alliance will lose power in the State.

Criticising the government, the activist pointed out that while schemes like the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ are being introduced, the ruling dispensation is not ready to grant reservations to Marathas or provide fair prices for agricultural produce.

He accused Mr. Fadnavis of bringing schemes like Anandacha Shidha (distribution of food kits) with substandard materials just before Diwali, stating that people have seen the nature of the government Fadnavis is running. “Anandacha Shidha will be brought, and substandard material will be distributed... People have understood what kind of government is being run by Fadnavis,” he said in Pune.

Mr. Jarange-Patil further warned that the ruling alliance would not win a single seat if Maratha reservation is not granted.

When asked about his personal criticism of Mr. Fadnavis, he claimed that everyone knows that the BJP leader controls everything in the government. He also pointed to a cheating case against him that was revived after 13 years, stating that he would not back down even if he were imprisoned.

“Look at the [cheating] case against me which was raked up after 13 years. But I will not back down even if I go to jail,” he said.

When asked about contesting the upcoming State Assembly election, Mr. Jarange-Patil said that a decision on whether to field candidates or focus on defeating Opposition candidates would be made after consulting with the community.

Regarding the ordinance on sage soyare (blood relatives), Mr. Jarange-Patil alleged that Mr. Fadnavis is obstructing progress on various issues, including those affecting farmers. He further accused the Deputy CM of orchestrating a campaign to create divisions among Marathas and blamed him for weakening the BJP with such tactics.

