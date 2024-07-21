ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM tells officials to stay on alert as heavy rains batter Mumbai, Konkan region

Published - July 21, 2024 02:58 pm IST - Mumbai

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, the CM said

PTI

An area is inundated with flood water following torrential rains, in Nagpur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

In view of heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 21 asked officials to be on high alert.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, Shinde said.

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, he said.

IMD updates should be shared with citizens regularly, the CM added.

Food, medicine and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantity, temporary shelter camps must be made for people and animals, he told officials.

Emergency services have been kept on high alert in the coastal belt of Maharashtra in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and Konkan region.

