Maharashtra CM, other leaders bring home Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi as 10-day festival begins

Several political leaders also visited famous Ganesh pandals in Mumbai to offer prayers

Updated - September 07, 2024 06:01 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performs ritual on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at his residence in Mumbai on September 7, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performs ritual on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at his residence in Mumbai on September 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (September 7, 2024) welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence in south Mumbai as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god began with pomp.

Mr. Shinde along with his wife and MP son Shrikant Shinde conducted a 'puja' at Varsha, the CM's official residence.

Talking to reporters later, the chief minister said he prayed to Lord Ganesh, known as the god of wisdom and prosperity, for the well-being of the state.

He said the State has received good rains this year and hoped it will bring prosperity to the farmers.

"In some parts, there has been excess rainfall which has led to crop loss," Mr. Shinde said, stressing that the government will firmly stand behind the farmers.

Mr. Shinde listed out his government's various schemes aimed at the welfare of women and farmers in the State.

Maharashtra ranks first among the States in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) and has 52% share, he added.

State Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan performed 'aarti' of Lord Ganesh at his official residence 'Jal Bhushan' in Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official 'Sagar' bungalow, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray conducted a puja at his residence 'Shivtirth'.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Fadnavis said police are maintaining vigil and taking all kinds of precautions for security during the festival.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the former Chief Minister said everyone should be blessed with good sense.

Mr. Fadnavis also said he will not tolerate someone calling Chhatrapati Shivaji a looter, referring to the Maratha empire founder's raid in Surat.

If history is written wrongly, then it needs to be corrected because it had been written by an English historian, Fadnavis said, again referring to the Surat raid.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also brought Lord Ganesh to his Nagpur residence.

Several political leaders also visited famous Ganesh pandals in the State capital to offer prayers.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray being felicitated at the Lalbaugcha Raja during his visit on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai on September 7, 2024. His wife Rashmi Thackeray and his son and party leader Aditya Thackeray also seen. (ANI Photo)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray being felicitated at the Lalbaugcha Raja during his visit on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai on September 7, 2024. His wife Rashmi Thackeray and his son and party leader Aditya Thackeray also seen. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family members, including his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray, visited the famous 'Lalbaugcha Raja' Ganesh mandal in central Mumbai to take darshan of the deity on the first day of the festival.

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal visited the Akhil Anjirwadi Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Mazgaon in south Mumbai. Bhujbal is also the president of the mandal.

Published - September 07, 2024 05:34 pm IST

religion and belief / Maharashtra

