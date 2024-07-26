GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde bats for separate law for stringent action against milk adulteration

Eknath Shinde called food adulteration a serious offence and said it adversely affects children.

Published - July 26, 2024 04:17 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Eknath Shinde. File

Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stressed the need for a separate law to curb adulteration of milk and dairy products and said the State government will request the Centre to make food adulteration a non-bailable offence.

Mr. Shinde was speaking at a meeting on July 25 to review the quality of primary school education in the State and the adulteration of milk and milk products.

He said a separate law more stringent than the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA) is required to be rolled out in the State, according to a government release.

Mahayuti govt. hails ₹8,000-crore allocation for Maharashtra; MVA unhappy with Budget focusing mainly on Bihar, A.P.

He asked the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and Dairy Development Departments to start joint operations against adulteration of milk “as it is desperately needed”, assuring that the Home Department will cooperate with them, as per the release. “Even the milk-producing farmers also suffer due to adulteration,” he said.

Mr. Shinde called food adulteration a serious offence and said it adversely affects children. “The future generation will be at a loss and many people will fall into the clutches of killer diseases such as cancer due to food adulteration,” he said.

“Hence, action against those behind food adulteration should be stricter than what is provided under MPDA,” he said.

“The State will also request the Centre to make food adulteration a non-bailable offence,” Mr. Shinde said. “He directed the Dairy Development Department to initiate steps for making a separate law for milk adulteration in the State,” it added.

