Maharashtra CM defends Ladki Bahini Yojana as empowerment initiative, says amount could increase

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (August 18, 2024) said that the financial aid provided under his government’s newly launched Ladki Bahini Yojana could increase. “My government will not stop at ₹1,500. If you give us strength, the amount will rise,” he said during the scheme’s launch in Satara, a remark seemingly aimed at garnering support for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, expected to be held in October-November.

The scheme currently offers ₹1,500 per month to women with an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh. According to Mr. Shinde, ₹3,000 crore has already been disbursed to one crore eligible women, with a total annual allocation ₹35,000 crore. He said that the Ladki Bahini Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Annapurna scheme to provide three free LPG cylinders per household annually were aimed at making women atmanirbhar (self-reliant), and not election gimmicks.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that “evil step brothers” were maligning the schemes, and added that those “born with silver spoons” would not be able to understand the value of ₹1,500.

At the launch of the scheme in Pune on Saturday (August 17, 2024), he promised to double the stipend from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000, if the ruling alliance retained power.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has demanded the State government remove the registration deadline for the scheme, allowing all eligible women to access financial assistance.

In a letter to Mr. Shinde, he called for the August 31 cut-off to be scrapped and for the scheme to be implemented as a social security right. The Congress leader highlighted issues with the official portal, noting frequent technical glitches and prolonged delays in receiving registration OTPs, which have caused concern to women on meeting the registration deadline.

Previously, the registration deadline was July 15, but it was extended to August 31 following Mr. Chavan’s request during the monsoon session of the Assembly. He also noted that the age limit for the scheme was increased from 60 to 65 years due to his efforts.