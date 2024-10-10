ADVERTISEMENT

Award Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata: Maharashtra government’s proposal to Centre

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:49 pm IST

In 2021, Ratan Tata had requested people to refrain from demanding the Bharat Ratna for him

The Hindu Bureau

The Maharashtra Cabinet pays tribute to Ratan Tata on October 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Maharashtra Cabinet paid condolences to Ratan Tata at a meeting on Thursday (October 10, 2024), following the business tycoon’s death the previous night. The condolence motion was proposed in the Cabinet by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The government will propose to the Central government to award the Bharat Ratna to Tata.

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata death reactions live updates

The move comes three years after a social media campaign asked the government to confer on him the highest civilian award of the country.

Stray dogs of south Mumbai lose their best friend, Ratan Tata

Tata had then, in 2021, requested people to refrain from demanding the Bharat Ratna for him, stating that he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and was happy to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued,” Tata had said in a tweet.

The Tata Group chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) evening. He was 86.

