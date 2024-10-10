Award Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata: Maharashtra government’s proposal to Centre

The Maharashtra Cabinet paid condolences to Ratan Tata at a meeting on Thursday (October 10, 2024), following the business tycoon’s death the previous night. The condolence motion was proposed in the Cabinet by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The government will propose to the Central government to award the Bharat Ratna to Tata.

The move comes three years after a social media campaign asked the government to confer on him the highest civilian award of the country.

Tata had then, in 2021, requested people to refrain from demanding the Bharat Ratna for him, stating that he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and was happy to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued,” Tata had said in a tweet.

The Tata Group chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) evening. He was 86.