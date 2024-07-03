Maharashtra Budget: Deadline to apply for Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till August 31

Anticipating a large number of applications for the recently announced Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme that will offer a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to eligible women, Maharashtra government has extended the application deadline from July 15 to August 31. The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the State Legislative Assembly on July 2.

Additionally, revisions have been made to the eligibility criteria, opening the scheme up to more women across the State. This includes an expansion of the eligible age group from 21 to 60 years to 21 to 65 years. Women who were born outside of Maharashtra but are married to men who are domiciled in the State can present their husband’s birth certificate or school leaving certificate, and these documents will be treated as the applicant’s own domicile certificate, enabling them to avail the scheme.

For families that cannot show an income certificate to prove that their annual income is under ₹2.5 lakh, a yellow or orange ration card will waive the requirement, and one unmarried woman from each family will also be eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.