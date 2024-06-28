The Maharashtra government has cut the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the Mumbai metropolitan region, making petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre and diesel by ₹2.60 per litre. “The decision will come into effect from July 1,” Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said while presenting the State’s budget. The move will cost the state exchequer ₹200 crore, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The VAT cut has been proposed in the Budget. Once the Budget is passed by the State legislative assembly and the council, the decision will come into effect from July 1.” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the Budget, saying, “It is not a poll-centric, but a realistic Budget.”

The decision to slash the VAT is seen to be significant, as the State will be going to polls soon as the tenure of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawar started the Budget presentation by chanting an abhang by the 17th-century bhakti saint Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

Mr. Pawar announced that over 44 lakh farmers in Maharashtra will get a waiver of electricity bill dues. He also said that the State government has decided to bear the burden of farmers’ electricity bills and to provide free electricity to agriculture pumps up to 7.5 horsepower capacity. “This will help 44.06 lakh farmers. A provision of ₹14.761 crore will be made available in the form of subsidy,” he said.

The State government has also noted subsidies worth ₹851.66 crore subsidy were provided to onion farmers, at a rate of ₹350 per quintal, in the year 2023-24. “A revolving fund of ₹200 crore each is being created for assured purchase of onion and cotton,” Mr. Pawar said.

Here are the highlights of the Budget:

Mr. Pawar announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Annapurna’ scheme, where a family of five will get three free LPG cylinders annually. Women between 21 and 60 years are to get ₹1,500 per month under ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, he announced. A scuba diving centre of international stature will be set up in Sindhudurg district, which will have coral sightings on sunken ships as a special attraction. “The project is expected to cost ₹20 crore and will provide employment to 800 locals,” Mr. Pawar said. Mr. Pawar announced that ‘India Gems and Jewellery Park’ will be set on 25 acres of land at Mahape, Navi Mumbai. It will include 2,000 micro, small and medium enterprises with an investment of ₹50,000 crore which will generate one lakh jobs. The government has promised toA proposal has been sent to UNESCO to get the World Heritage tag for 12 forts which are from the Shivaji era. Proposals will also be sent for Katal Shilpe in Konkan, Pandharpur Vari, Dahihandi Utsav and Ganeshotsav: Ajit Pawar The Government announced its ‘Third Gender’ policy this year. “The ‘Third Gender’ option has been made available along with male and female options, in the recruitment process by the government and public authorities as well as in all the government schemes. This will make it easier for the members of third gender community to take benefits of the State government schemes,” Mr. Pawar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.