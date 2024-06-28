  1. Mr. Pawar announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Annapurna’ scheme, where a family of five will get three free LPG cylinders annually.
  2. Women between 21 and 60 years are to get ₹1,500 per month under ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, he announced.
  3. A scuba diving centre of international stature will be set up in Sindhudurg district, which will have coral sightings on sunken ships as a special attraction. “The project is expected to cost ₹20 crore and will provide employment to 800 locals,” Mr. Pawar said.
  4. Mr. Pawar announced that ‘India Gems and Jewellery Park’ will be set on 25 acres of land at Mahape, Navi Mumbai. It will include 2,000 micro, small and medium enterprises with an investment of ₹50,000 crore which will generate one lakh jobs.
  4. A proposal has been sent to UNESCO to get the World Heritage tag for 12 forts which are from the Shivaji era. Proposals will also be sent for Katal Shilpe in Konkan, Pandharpur Vari, Dahihandi Utsav and Ganeshotsav: Ajit Pawar
  6. The Government announced its ‘Third Gender’ policy this year. “The ‘Third Gender’ option has been made available along with male and female options, in the recruitment process by the government and public authorities as well as in all the government schemes. This will make it easier for the members of third gender community to take benefits of the State government schemes,” Mr. Pawar said.