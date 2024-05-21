ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Board declares Class 12 results; 93.37% students pass exams as girls outshine boys

Updated - May 21, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 03:04 pm IST - Pune

Konkan division was on the top with 97.51% students passing the exams

PTI

Students check their Class 12 board exam results. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, results with 93.37% students passing the exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per results announced by the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi, 95.44% girls cleared the exams as compared to 91.60% boys.

A total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exams conducted in March. Out of them, 14,23,970 students appeared for the exams and 13,29,684 passed, Gosavi said.

The Konkan division was on the top with 97.51% students passing the exams, followed by Nashik division 94.71%, Pune 94.44%, Kolhapur division 94.24%, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 94.08%, Amravati 93%, Latur 92.36%, Nagpur 92.12%, and Mumbai with the lowest 91.95%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gosavi said in the science stream 97.82% students passed, arts 85.88%, commerce 92.18% and vocational streams 87.75%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US