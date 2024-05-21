GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Maharashtra Board declares Class 12 results; 93.37% students pass exams as girls outshine boys

Konkan division was on the top with 97.51% students passing the exams

Published - May 21, 2024 03:04 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Students check their Class 12 board exam results. Image for representation only

Students check their Class 12 board exam results. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, results with 93.37% students passing the exams.

As per results announced by the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi, 95.44% girls cleared the exams as compared to 91.60% boys.

A total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exams conducted in March. Out of them, 14,23,970 students appeared for the exams and 13,29,684 passed, Gosavi said.

The Konkan division was on the top with 97.51% students passing the exams, followed by Nashik division 94.71%, Pune 94.44%, Kolhapur division 94.24%, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 94.08%, Amravati 93%, Latur 92.36%, Nagpur 92.12%, and Mumbai with the lowest 91.95%.

Gosavi said in the science stream 97.82% students passed, arts 85.88%, commerce 92.18% and vocational streams 87.75%.

Related Topics

test/examination / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.