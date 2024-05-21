Maharashtra Board declares Class 12 results; 93.37% students pass exams as girls outshine boys

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, results with 93.37% students passing the exams.

As per results announced by the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi, 95.44% girls cleared the exams as compared to 91.60% boys.

A total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exams conducted in March. Out of them, 14,23,970 students appeared for the exams and 13,29,684 passed, Gosavi said.

The Konkan division was on the top with 97.51% students passing the exams, followed by Nashik division 94.71%, Pune 94.44%, Kolhapur division 94.24%, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 94.08%, Amravati 93%, Latur 92.36%, Nagpur 92.12%, and Mumbai with the lowest 91.95%.

Gosavi said in the science stream 97.82% students passed, arts 85.88%, commerce 92.18% and vocational streams 87.75%.