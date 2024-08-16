Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held later due to security requirements for J&K election: CEC

Maharashtra, which had gone to the polls along with Haryana in 2019, will have its Assembly election later this time due to the security requirements for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, dates for which were announced on Friday (August 16, 2024).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that J&K had not been in the picture five years ago.

“Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor, but this time, there are four elections this year and fifth election immediately after this. Depending on the requirement of forces, we have decided to conduct two elections together,” he said.

Upcoming State polls

Besides J&K and Haryana, elections are due in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. The terms of the Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies end on November 3 and 26respectively, while Jharkhand’s term concludes on January 5, 2025.

The CEC said that the next set of State elections would be announced after the completion of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

A string of festivals, as well as the fact that Booth Level Officers were not being able to complete their job in Maharashtra due to monsoon rainfall were the other factors behind the decision, he said.

Bypolls pending

As far as bypolls to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and 46 Assembly constituencies were concerned, he said that the weather was the main issue in some States, adding that bypolls cannot be held in a piecemeal fashion.

“We saw a big disaster [landslide in Wayanad] in the Lok Sabha seat. We cannot have bypolls there now. Some States were experiencing floods… Let people have some breathing space. We will hold the bypolls within the stipulated six months,” he said.

Full schedule of Assembly elections in J&K and Haryana