GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly polls: MVA to meet on August 7 to discuss seat-sharing, other issues

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the criteria for seat sharing among the allies will be discussed during the meeting.

Published - August 01, 2024 12:07 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Balasaheb Thorat. File

Balasaheb Thorat. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra will hold a meeting on August 7 to discuss seat sharing and other aspects related to the upcoming State Assembly elections,” a senior leader has said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat told reporters on July 31 (evening), after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, that the criteria for seat sharing among the allies will be discussed during the meeting. "Swapping of seats is also possible as winning candidates will be fielded," he said.

Mr. Thorat also said he discussed planning of election rallies with Mr. Thackeray. The MVA comprises the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) [NCP(SP)] and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October this year.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai from August 3 to meet the party's State leaders ahead of the MVA meeting.

The Congress has set up a committee of State leaders for negotiations with the MVA and a meeting of the committee with Chennithala will take place on August 4.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the MVA won 30 out of the 48 Parliamentary seats in the State. The lone independent MP Vishal Patil who is a Congress rebel, became an associate member of the party, taking the number of Opposition MPs in the State to 31.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.