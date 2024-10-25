Maharashtra Assembly polls: Goods worth ₹52 crore seized in 24 hours amid model code of conduct

“Law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra, where the model code of conduct is in force ahead of next month’s assembly elections, seized goods worth ₹52 crore in 24 hours,” officials have said.

“Since October 15, when the assembly elections were announced, 19 law enforcement agencies have confiscated goods worth ₹90.74 crore across the state,” they said.

In a statement released on Thursday (October 25, 2024), poll officials said that police, Income Tax, Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs and Excise departments were among the agencies that took action in the districts of Mumbai suburban, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

So far, 1,144 complaints of poll code violations have been reported through the Election Commission’s cVIGIL app and 99% of them have been resolved, added the statement.

The EC has launched the cVIGIL mobile app to help citizens flag election code violations. Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

