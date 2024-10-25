ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Goods worth ₹52 crore seized in 24 hours amid model code of conduct

Updated - October 25, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra law enforcement seizes ₹52 crore goods in 24 hours, ahead of assembly elections, total ₹90.74 crore seized

The Hindu Bureau

“Law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra, where the model code of conduct is in force ahead of next month’s assembly elections, seized goods worth ₹52 crore in 24 hours,” officials have said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since October 15, when the assembly elections were announced, 19 law enforcement agencies have confiscated goods worth ₹90.74 crore across the state,” they said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: NCP releases first list, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

In a statement released on Thursday (October 25, 2024), poll officials said that police, Income Tax, Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs and Excise departments were among the agencies that took action in the districts of Mumbai suburban, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

So far, 1,144 complaints of poll code violations have been reported through the Election Commission’s cVIGIL app and 99% of them have been resolved, added the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Congress announces first list of 48 candidates for Maharashtra polls, retains 25 sitting MLAs

The EC has launched the cVIGIL mobile app to help citizens flag election code violations. Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US