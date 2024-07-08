GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly polls: EC allows Sharad Pawar’s party to accept donations from public

An eight-member delegation of the NCP-SP led by its working president Supriya Sule met the Election Commission earlier in the day at the EC headquarters

Updated - July 08, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar. File

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission (EC) has accepted the request made by the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) to allow it to accept voluntary contributions from the public in view of the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had requested the commission to issue a communication or certificate recording the status of the party for the purpose of accepting voluntary contributions from the public.

The EC, in its communication to the party on Monday, authorised it “to accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company” in compliance with Section 29 B and Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which govern the contribution to all political parties.

An eight-member delegation of the NCP-SP led by its working president Supriya Sule met the commission earlier in the day at the EC headquarters in New Delhi.

The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in the State. The EC later gave the party name and “clock” symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, while the Sharad Pawar group was allotted the symbol of “man blowing turha” (a traditional trumpet).

Related Topics

Maharashtra / state politics / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.