GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP leader Raosaheb Danve challenges Manoj Jarange to field 288 Maratha candidates

"As per the law, we have given the reservation. But if Jarange is not satisfied, he should field his own candidates in all 288 Assembly constituencies in the State," BJP leader Danve said

Updated - August 07, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 01:08 pm IST - Jalna

PTI
Raosaheb Danve. File

Raosaheb Danve. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After activist Manoj Jarange asked the Marathas to prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve challenged him to field 288 Maratha candidates in the polls if he was not satisfied with the reservation granted to his community.

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to launch peace rally

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday evening (August 6, 2024), he said the State government has already provided 10% reservation to the Maratha community.

"As per the law, we have given the reservation. But if Jarange is not satisfied, he should field his own candidates in all 288 Assembly constituencies in the State," Mr. Danve said.

Speaking at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), Mr. Jarange asked the Maratha community to get ready to contest the upcoming Assembly polls, saying it has no option but to get political power if it wants reservation in government jobs and education.

“Expressing confidence that Marathas would come to power in the State after the elections due in October,” he said the Marathas, Muslims and Dalits would bring about a significant change.

Maratha community has ‘exceptional backwardness’: MSCBC tells Bombay High Court  

The activist has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, though the State government enacted a law in February to provide them a 10% quota under a separate category. However, OBC leaders, including Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, have opposed any dilution of the existing quota for backward communities.

Mr. Danve further said, "We are also of the opinion that the Maratha community should get reservation. But it should not be given at the expense of the quota of others." He lashed out at the leaders of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing them of politicising the Maratha reservation issue for electoral gains.

Purpose of Maratha quota stir not to aggravate social tensions, says Jarange-Patil 

Mr. Danve said the Congress MPs should raise in Parliament the issue of providing reservation to Marathas in the OBC category. "If they raise the issue, it means they are sincere, otherwise they are selfish and not sincere," he said.

Mr. Danve also slammed the MVA, accusing it of misleading the people by claiming victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "It is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that has won the election and come to power at the Centre," he said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai / state politics / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.