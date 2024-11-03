GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: You made 'saheb' happy in LS polls, make me happy this time also, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tells voters

The NCP leader also claimed he had gone out of the way to ensure water supply to the people of Baramati

Published - November 03, 2024 06:00 pm IST - Baramati

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday (November 3, 2024) appealed to the people of Baramati to back him in the upcoming State polls, just as they made "saheb" happy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, referring to his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The NCP leader also claimed he had gone out of the way to ensure water supply to the people of Baramati.

In the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, the daughter of party head Sharad Pawar, won from the Baramati parliamentary constituency in a high-profile contest, defeating cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from the family turf.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

In July last year, Ajit Pawar and several other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the State, leading to a split in the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

NCP head Ajit Pawar is contesting the November 20 state polls from the Baramati assembly seat in Pune district. He is pitted against his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar.

Sharad Pawar (83) and Sule accompanied Yugendra Pawar when he filed his nomination papers from the seat on October 28.

On Sunday (November 3, 2024), the Deputy CM was on a tour of multiple villages in Baramati tehsil where he met locals and had discussions with them over several issues.

Addressing locals in Sawal village, Ajit Pawar said, "If Supriya had lost in the Lok Sabha polls, how would saheb (Sharad Pawar) have felt at this age, keeping this thought you voted for her, but now vote for me in the assembly elections." "You made saheb happy in the Lok Sabha polls, now make me happy by casting your vote (for me) in the assembly elections. Saheb will work in his way, I will work in my style to develop our taluka," he said.

During his visit to another village, the Deputy CM said he had overlooked rules to ensure the people of Baramati get water supply.

"I gave water to the people of Baramati after bypassing many rules. The water problem is serious in many villages in our tehsil as many people still have to travel long distances for it. However, I gave water to Baramatikars when it was not within the rules. Also, the officials were forced to do the same," he claimed.

