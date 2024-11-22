ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Will choose the side that can form government, says Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar

Updated - November 22, 2024 12:00 pm IST - Mumbai

In a post on X, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power

PTI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar | Photo Credit: ANI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday (November 22, 2024) that if his party gets the required numbers in the Maharashtra assembly polls, it will choose the side that can form the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power.

“If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. We will choose power!,” wrote the Dalit leader on X.

The VBA has fielded 200 candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls. In the 2019 state elections, the party had contested in 236 constituencies but could not open its account. Its vote share in the seats contested stood at 5.5%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Voting for the 288-member state assembly concluded on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US