Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to start poll campaign on Nov 5, to launch first salvo on Shinde’s ‘rebels’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will begin his campaign trail for the Maharashtra Assembly polls on November 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha with focus on constituencies of MLAs who were part of the 2022 rebellion led by now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mr. Thackeray will address a rally in Ratnagiri on November 5, a seat represented by State Industries Minister Uday Samant. He will also canvass votes for party MLA Rajan Salvi who is contesting from neighbouring Rajapur constituency.

On November 6, Mr. Thackeray will campaign in Bhiwandi Rural constituency, which is represented by Shantaram More, one of the 40 MLAs who rebelled against him. Bhiwandi Rural is part of Thane district, the home turf of CM Shinde.

On the same day, Mr. Thackeray will take part in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s rally at Bandra Kurla Complex here, which will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

On November 7, he will campaign in Daryapur from where Abhijit Adsul, son of Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Anand Adsul, is contesting.

On the same day, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief will campaign for Sunil Kharate, the party’s candidate from Badnera.

Badnera is the constituency of MLA Ravi Rana, a BJP ally, who was jailed for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshri, the private residence of the Thackerays, when Mr. Thackeray was the Chief Minister.

On November 8, Mr. Thackeray will campaign in Buldhana and Mehkar in Vidarbha, represented by Sanjay Gaikwad and Sanjay Raymulkar respectively. The two were part of the Shinde-led rebellion against Mr. Thackeray in 2022.

In Partur in Parbhani district, Mr. Thackeray will campaign for party candidate Asaram Borade, who is pitted against BJP’s sitting MLA Babanrao Lonikar.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Mr. Shinde led a rebellion and brought down the MVA government under Mr. Thackeray.

The Election Commission later gave the party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol to the faction led by Mr. Shinde. Mr. Thackeray's outfit is now called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The election to the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.