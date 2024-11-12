 />
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: PM Modi pitches for tribal unity, accuses Congress of dividing Adivasi Community

Prime Minister Modi was campaigning in Maharashtra's Chandrapur for Mahayuti candidates contesting upcoming assembly polls

Published - November 12, 2024 03:29 pm IST - Chandrapur

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Maharashtra Assembly election, at Chimur in Chandrapur. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Maharashtra Assembly election, at Chimur in Chandrapur. File | Photo Credit: ANI

As the Maharashtra election inches closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) sharpened his attack against Congress, alleging the party of 'dividing' the Adivasi community into castes and weakening them. Prime Minister Modi was campaigning in Maharashtra's Chandrapur for Mahayuti candidates contesting upcoming assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting, PM Modi said, "The tribal population in our country is around ten per cent. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them".

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Sena faces Sena on 49 seats, NCP vs NCP on 36 seats

Addressing the people he said Congress wants you to fight internally and break your unity. Reiterating his slogan 'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge' at the event, he cautioned tribal communities not to be divided into castes. "If the Adivasi community gets divided into castes, it will end its identity and strength. The prince of Congress has announced this in a foreign country... We don't have to become a part of the Congress conspiracy and we have to stay united... 'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge'," the Prime Minister said.

He further highlighted the Mahayuti government's achievements in the last two and a half years. "You have seen the double speed of development in the last 2.5 years. Maharashtra is the state with maximum foreign investment. There are new airports and motorways, one dozen Vande Bharat trains are running, and more than 100 railway stations are being transformed," PM Modi stated. He acknowledged that the Congress and Aghadi would not let rail connectivity in the region, underscoring that the development of the region is beyond the reach of Aghadi. "The people of Chandrapur have been demanding rail connectivity for years, but Congress and Aghadi did not let that happen... The rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of Aghadi. They have done a PhD in braking development. And Congress is a double PhD in it," PM Modi said. 'Aghadi yani Bhrastrachar ke sab se bade khiladi'... 'Aghadi yani khiladi'," he added. Raising a question to the audience, PM Modi asked whether the people of Chimbur will let the MVA put a pause on the development of the city."Kya aap inhe dobara loot ka license milne denge kya? loot karne denge kya, khazana bharne denge kya??? Will you let the MVA put a break in the development of Maharashtra?" questioned the Prime Minister. In a sharp remark, PM Modi criticised the speed at which the Mahayuti government operates, saying that the people of Chandrapur are the best witnesses to how these Aghadi parties hinder progress.

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23. The opposition MVA comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SCP).

