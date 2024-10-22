ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: BJP leader and former Minister Rajkumar Badole joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Published - October 22, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mr. Badole, former MLA from Arjuni-Morgaon constituency in Gondia district, was welcomed into the party fold by Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leaders, at an event in Mumbai

PTI

Former Minister Rajkumar Badole (Right) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Rajkumar Badole on Tuesday(October 22, 2024) joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Badole, former MLA from Arjuni-Morgaon constituency in Gondia district, was welcomed into the party fold by Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leaders, at an event in Mumbai.

BJP’s Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP (SP); Sharad Pawar hints Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar is next

“The Mahayuti Government has done good work in Maharashtra and people feel that this Government should come back to power,” Mr. Badole told reporters.

Mr. Badole has served as Minister for social justice in the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in the State. He was elected as a BJP candidate from Arjuni-Morgaon seat in 2009 and 2014 elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US