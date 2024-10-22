Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: BJP leader and former Minister Rajkumar Badole joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Former Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Rajkumar Badole on Tuesday(October 22, 2024) joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Mr. Badole, former MLA from Arjuni-Morgaon constituency in Gondia district, was welcomed into the party fold by Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leaders, at an event in Mumbai.

“The Mahayuti Government has done good work in Maharashtra and people feel that this Government should come back to power,” Mr. Badole told reporters.

Mr. Badole has served as Minister for social justice in the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in the State. He was elected as a BJP candidate from Arjuni-Morgaon seat in 2009 and 2014 elections.