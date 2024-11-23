The Mahayuti alliance, the three-party coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are leading in 214 seats and have already won 8 seats, as of 2:10 p.m., in what is turning out to be a clean sweep in the State’s 288-seat Assembly. The JSS and RYSP, other small members of the coalition, are leading in 4 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) - comprising of Congress, NCP - Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), SP, and PWPI - are leading in 56 seats, and have won 1 seat, as of 2:10 p.m.

The graphic below is of the status of the Maharashtra Assembly constituencies.

Seat Share

According to the trend at 2:10 p.m., the BJP has won 5 seats and are leading in 124 seats. Their main allies, Shiv Sena and NCP have won a total of 5 seats and are currently leading in 53 and 37 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are leading in a total of 50 seats and have just won 1 seat.

Performance of key candidates

Here is a look at the performance of key candidates, with respect to whether they’re leading or trailing in their respective constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.