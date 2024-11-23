 />

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 in charts: Mahayuti Alliance headed for a landslide victory

Mahayuti Alliance lead in over 226 of 288 seats, as of 2:10 p.m.

Updated - November 23, 2024 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM’s Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM’s Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Mahayuti alliance, the three-party coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are leading in 214 seats and have already won 8 seats, as of 2:10 p.m., in what is turning out to be a clean sweep in the State’s 288-seat Assembly. The JSS and RYSP, other small members of the coalition, are leading in 4 seats.

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) - comprising of Congress, NCP - Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), SP, and PWPI - are leading in 56 seats, and have won 1 seat, as of 2:10 p.m.

The graphic below is of the status of the Maharashtra Assembly constituencies.

Maharashtra election results 2024: check constituency-wise results 

Seat Share

According to the trend at 2:10 p.m., the BJP has won 5 seats and are leading in 124 seats. Their main allies, Shiv Sena and NCP have won a total of 5 seats and are currently leading in 53 and 37 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are leading in a total of 50 seats and have just won 1 seat.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

Performance of key candidates

Here is a look at the performance of key candidates, with respect to whether they’re leading or trailing in their respective constituencies.

Published - November 23, 2024 02:53 pm IST

