Maharashtra Assembly election: Mahim — one Assembly seat, 3 Senas and wait for another 'sonrise'

High-stakes triangular contest in Mumbai’s Mahim Assembly seat among Shiv Sena, Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS

Updated - October 24, 2024 03:43 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Sun sets behind the Ferris wheel at Mahim beach in Mumbai. Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS.

Sun sets behind the Ferris wheel at Mahim beach in Mumbai. Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Mumbai’s prestigious Mahim Assembly seat will see a high-stakes triangular contest on November 20 among the ruling Shiv Sena, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Mr. Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course.

The MNS has fielded Mr. Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut from the Mahim seat, which is among 36 Assembly segments in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the Sena (UBT) candidate from the seat.

Asked about his party fielding a candidate against Mr. Amit Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) said the Sena was formed in the Mahim-Dadar belt and it cannot be the case that it will not contest the seat.

Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray are cousins.

Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray is the MLA from Worli in Mumbai and is seeking a re-election from the seat this time.

The Shiv Sena suffered a split in June 2022 when a section of MLAs, led by Mr. Shinde, revolted against Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, the then-Chief Minister.

Mahim is a mix of predominantly upper-class Maharashtrians, a sizeable cosmopolitan population and minority voters.

The Shiv Sena headquarters — now with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction — is located in the area. It also has the MNS headquarters.

The iconic Shivaji Park ground is also located in nearby Dadar where both the MNS and Sena (UBT) hold their annual Padwa and Dussehra rallies, respectively.

The constituency has always been with the undivided Shiv Sena or the MNS since 1990.

In 2009, MNS candidate Nitin Sardesai won from Mahim.

Elections to the 288-member State Assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - October 24, 2024 03:33 pm IST

