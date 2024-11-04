GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly election 2024: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi gets ‘whistle’ symbol for upcoming polls

In January this year, the ECI had allocated the ‘whistle’ symbol to the JD(U) for both the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly elections

Published - November 04, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (November 4, 2024) informed the Bombay High Court that Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) would be allotted the ‘whistle’ symbol for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election

In January this year, the ECI had allocated the symbol to the Janata Dal (United) for both the Lok Sabha as well as the State Assembly election. The BVA had approached the ECI in August requesting that the ‘whistle’ symbol be allocated to them for the upcoming State Assembly election but were turned down at the time. Subsequently, the BVA filed a writ petition against the ECI in the Bombay High Court on Saturday (November 2, 2024). 

A division Bench of Justices Somasekhar Sundaresan and Arif Doctor was hearing the petition on Monday (November 4, 2024). 

Senior advocate, Akshay Shinde, representing the ECI, submitted a letter received from the JD(U) informing about its decision to not contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Mr. Shinde said that the JD(U) had surrendered the whistle symbol and a letter confirming the move was received by the ECI on October 30. Thus, the party was surrendering the ‘whistle’ symbol allotted to it by virtue of an order dated January 30, the JD(U) said in the letter. Since the petitioner (BVA) had applied for the ‘whistle’ symbol, the same would be allotted to the party by following the procedure laid down in the requisite rules and guidelines, the ECI submitted to the Bench.

The Bench said that, since the BVA had applied for the ‘whistle’ symbol as per guidelines, it would be allotted to the party and the petition was disposed of. 

Published - November 04, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Mumbai / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.