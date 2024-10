Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and at least two tribal legislators jumped off the third floor of the Mantralaya building in Mumbai and landed on the safety nets on Friday (October 4, 2024) afternoon, an official said.

Mr. Zirwal and the others were protesting against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the quota for tribals.

None of the protesters were seriously injured in the incident, the official said.