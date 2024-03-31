ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests five Bangladesh nationals for illegal migration

March 31, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST

The men were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950

Purnima Sah

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on March 30 said that five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Navi Mumbai for entering and living in India illegally without any valid documents.

An ATS official said that they received a tip-off on Friday and the Vikhroli unit carried out an operation at two locations in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. During the operation, five Bangladeshis were arrested from Ghansoli’s Janai Compound and Shivaji Talao area.

None of them had valid documents or a permit to live in India but were employed as masons in Navi Mumbai. The men were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

Those arrested were Aahat Jamal Sheikh (22), Rebul Samad Sheikh (40), Ronney Soriful Khan (25), Julu Billal Sharif (28) and Mohammad Munir Mohammad Siraj Mulla (49). The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai registered an FIR and sent them to police custody. Investigation was still on, the ATS official said.

