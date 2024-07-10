Maharashtra announces free higher education policy for EWS, SEBC, OBC girls

After announcing the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme in the State Budget, the Maharashtra government has come up with another women-oriented policy, in which the girls from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other After the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, the Maharashtra government has announced another women-oriented policy, making higher education free for girls belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

This initiative, aimed at promoting women’s education, was decided during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday. Additionally, tuition and exam fees for orphaned students of both genders will be waived, as per a government resolution.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “The decision will help girls from ordinary families to fulfil the dream of pursuing higher education.”

The decision will be implemented from academic year 2024-25 and the government has approved an additional expense of Rs. 906 crore to roll out the scheme, the resolution said, adding that the objective is to increase the number of girls pursuing professional courses, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). “Only 36% of girls opt for professional courses comprising agriculture, engineering, pharmacy, and more. So far, the girls from the OBC and EWS categories receive a 50% fee refund,” it stated.

Female students seeking admission to recognised vocational courses through Centralised Admission Process in government colleges, aided private colleges and semi-aided private colleges and non-aided colleges, polytechnic, autonomous government universities, open universities can avail the facility.

Mumbai’s Seven Stations Renamed

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) passed a resolution on Tuesday to rename Mumbai’s seven railway stations on the Harbour and Western line. On the Western line, Currey Road station will be renamed as Lalbaug, Marine Lines as Mumbadevi, and Charni Road as Girgaon, Whereas on the Central Line, Sandhurst Road as Dongri, Cotton Green as Kalachowki, Dockyard Road as Mazgaon, and King’s Circle as Tirthankar Parswanath. The resolution will be submitted for approval from the Union government.

